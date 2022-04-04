Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,498,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,542,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,066,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 260,455 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $38.38 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

