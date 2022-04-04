Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,034 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.18% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIMO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $96.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.