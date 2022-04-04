StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus raised their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.64.

NYSE:BAC opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $329.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,465,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

