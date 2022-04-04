Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.56.

NYSE AYI opened at $191.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.78. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $159.57 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Acuity Brands by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

