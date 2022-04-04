American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.41. American States Water has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.21.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in American States Water by 2,152.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.