AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVB. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.06.

NYSE AVB opened at $254.44 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $183.58 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.22.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 88.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

