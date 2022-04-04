StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ATI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.78.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of ATI opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,977,000 after buying an additional 1,089,416 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after buying an additional 669,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after buying an additional 551,144 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after buying an additional 609,259 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.