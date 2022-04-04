Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Casa Systems worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,160 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,538,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 715,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casa Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 465,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Casa Systems by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASA stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $380.01 million, a P/E ratio of 150.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

