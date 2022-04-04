SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $21.41 on Monday. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

