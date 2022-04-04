Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in General Electric by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

NYSE GE opened at $92.49 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

