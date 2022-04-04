Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,450 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 72,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,926,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

NYSE:RTX opened at $100.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.60. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $76.07 and a 52-week high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

