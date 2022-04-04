4,843 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

