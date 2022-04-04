Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TTWO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.06.

Shares of TTWO opened at $151.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $133.54 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

