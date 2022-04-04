BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BL. JMP Securities lowered their target price on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.11.

Get BlackLine alerts:

NASDAQ BL opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.00. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $867,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 12.5% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.