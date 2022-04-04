Wells Fargo & Company Trims Lear (NYSE:LEA) Target Price to $158.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Lear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.13.

NYSE:LEA opened at $142.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $204.91.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lear by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Lear by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lear by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

