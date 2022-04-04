Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Director Purchases $59,687.50 in Stock

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Alan Jones acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WSR stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.27 million, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

