Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Director Purchases $59,687.50 in Stock

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Alan Jones acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
WSR stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.27 million, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.
