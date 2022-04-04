Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Director Kelly A. Romano Acquires 8,000 Shares

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $104,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $13.30 on Monday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATHA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

About Athira Pharma (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.