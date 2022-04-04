Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth $125,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 21.3% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cabot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $68.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $74.87.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.55%.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cabot in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

