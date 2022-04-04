Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 692,886 shares of company stock valued at $189,226,239. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $292.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $295.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.04. The firm has a market cap of $278.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

