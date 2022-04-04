Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,712 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Yelp were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,645,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $135,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,568 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,588,236 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,653,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,733 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after acquiring an additional 51,333 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $34.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yelp (Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.