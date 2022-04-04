Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New Investment in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of EMLC stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $32.21.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

