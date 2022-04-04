Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 376 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,124. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock opened at $39.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

About American Equity Investment Life (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.