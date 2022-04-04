Raymond James Cuts Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $8.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AVAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 234,645 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $1,032,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after buying an additional 1,746,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $1,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

