Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artesian Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.43 million, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.06. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.88.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $30,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $500,788 over the last ninety days. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 37.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 32.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

