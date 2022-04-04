StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATNI. BWS Financial reduced their target price on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

ATNI opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.52. ATN International has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ATN International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ATN International by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

