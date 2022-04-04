TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $32.39 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $622.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.06.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $44.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Curley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

