Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $673.64.

AVGO stock opened at $626.98 on Thursday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $591.73 and its 200-day moving average is $573.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,797 shares of company stock worth $18,519,052 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

