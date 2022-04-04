StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

ATRS stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

