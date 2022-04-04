Analysts Set WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Target Price at $15.67

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WHF. StockNews.com raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Hovde Group cut WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.22 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $353.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.36.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.