Financial Contrast: Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) and American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) and American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Omaha and American Realty Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $56.97 million 13.19 $52.75 million $1.99 12.77 American Realty Investors $42.04 million 6.42 $3.35 million $0.21 79.52

Boston Omaha has higher revenue and earnings than American Realty Investors. Boston Omaha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of American Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Boston Omaha shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.8% of American Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Realty Investors has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Omaha and American Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha 92.59% 10.57% 6.69% American Realty Investors 7.96% 6.72% 2.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Boston Omaha and American Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 0 0 0 N/A American Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Boston Omaha beats American Realty Investors on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Omaha (Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals. The company was founded on August 10, 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About American Realty Investors (Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc. engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

