Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $692,000 Position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Plantronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POLY stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Plantronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Plantronics Profile (Get Rating)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

