Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEF stock opened at $63.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greif in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

