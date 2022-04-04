Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.63.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock worth $4,442,751. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $266.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

