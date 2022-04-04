NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). NextDecade posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NEXT opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $856.09 million, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.16. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NextDecade by 12,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,811 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 772,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 219,867 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

