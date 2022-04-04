Analysts Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDBGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Independent Bank by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 709,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Independent Bank by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,258,000 after purchasing an additional 462,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $30,022,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,953,000 after purchasing an additional 313,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

INDB opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.89. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $93.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

