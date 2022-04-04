UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $506.43.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $512.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.65. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $360.55 and a twelve month high of $521.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $482.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

