Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of UHT opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $812.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHT. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

