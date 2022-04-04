United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of UAL stock opened at $45.78 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $61.34.
United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Airlines (UAL)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.