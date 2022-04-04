Ternium (NYSE:TX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ternium from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. Ternium has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ternium will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TX. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

