TELUS (NYSE:TU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TU. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TELUS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.55.
TU opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 107.29%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TELUS (Get Rating)
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELUS (TU)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.