TELUS (NYSE:TU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TU. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TELUS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.55.

TU opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 107.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

