Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.90.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.42%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.