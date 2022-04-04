Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $1,309,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,688,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,786,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Shares of TTE opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

TotalEnergies Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.