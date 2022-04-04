Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $1,309,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,688,000. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,786,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TTE opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
