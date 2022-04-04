Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 134 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,602,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,391,000 after purchasing an additional 123,069 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 29.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.20.

Shares of FRC opened at $161.93 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.75 and its 200-day moving average is $192.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.