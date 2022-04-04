Brown Advisory Inc. Has $851,000 Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,108 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,767 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHP. DZ Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.62) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,163.53.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $79.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

