SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Lowered by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $84.10 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $77.29 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

