Meritage Portfolio Management Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 951.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $35,100.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $391,406.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,221. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNET stock opened at $99.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.98.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

