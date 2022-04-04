Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,027,000 after buying an additional 50,774 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 880,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,083,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 790,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,356,000 after buying an additional 119,217 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,706,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares during the period.

VDC opened at $198.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.11. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $177.86 and a 12 month high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

