Meritage Portfolio Management Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,521,000 after buying an additional 116,071 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 464,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,305,000 after buying an additional 28,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,577,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after buying an additional 39,970 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 8.6% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 233,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget stock opened at $83.10 on Monday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,310,000.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

About TechTarget (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.