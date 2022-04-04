5,885 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

