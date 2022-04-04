Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sells C$1,007,380.00 in Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total value of C$1,007,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at C$9,512,689.34.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$204.76 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of C$158.27 and a 1 year high of C$216.32. The stock has a market cap of C$39.18 billion and a PE ratio of 42.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$187.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$177.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 17.39.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. CIBC increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$179.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$194.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$144.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$195.79.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

